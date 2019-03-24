Advertisement

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading his closest challenger, Aliyu Ahmed of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the supplementary governorship election conducted in Sokoto state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

So far, INEC Returning Officer for the Sokoto governorship election, Fatima Mukhtar, has declared results from 20 out of 21 Local Government Areas where the election held yesterday.

Mukhtar however adjourned the collation till 9 a.m. on Sunday with Governor Tambuwal leading Ahmed of the APC. The governor scored 10,499 votes against Ahmed’s 10,338 in the 20 LGAs the returning officer has so far declared.

Mukhtar, who made the announcement after confiding in Amina Zakari, INEC National Commissioner In Charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, said said she was adjourning the collation because the result for Kebbe LGA was yet to arrive. Her decision was said have been protested by PDP agents who accused her of plotting to rig the poll.