Sokoto: Tambuwal’s Deputy, SSG, 10 Commissioners Resign To Contest 2023 Elections

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Manir Dan’iya, and the Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Saidu Umar, have resigned their positions to seek elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, said 10 commissioners also resigned from the state cabinet to pursue political ambitions.

He listed the appointees as the Commissioners for Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports and Lands and Housing, Abdussamad Dasuki, Sagir Bafarawa, Bashir Gorau and Aminu Bala respectively.

Others are: Commissioners for Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals, Religious Affairs and Careers and Security, Bashir Gidado, Salihu Maidaji, Shuaibu Gwanda-Gobir, Abubakar Maikudi and Abdullahi Maigwandu and Retired Col. Garba Moyi respectively.

The statement added that the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mukhtar Magori, also resigned his appointment to participate in the polls.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported a similar development in Kano State where the deputy governor and six commissioners resigned their positions to focus on the forthcoming elections.

The Kano State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Alhaji Nura Dankadai, whose resignation was rejected by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje eventually abandoned his post to focus on his political ambition.