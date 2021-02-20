Soldier Stabs Truck Driver In Port Harcourt

30 SHARES Share Tweet

There was a spontaneous protest by angry residents and passersby around the Omagwa Airport Roundabout Port Harcourt Saturday morning after a soldier allegedly stabbed a truck driver for not “tipping” him.

The incident led to panic and tension around the Portharcourt metropolis as it caused serious traffic gridlock along the airport road.

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the protest, saying an investigation has been launched.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the protest was led by youths in the community who blocked access to the airport.

An eyewitness and transporter who spoke to this website, Mr Onome Jackson, told THE WHISTLER: “I witnessed everything that happened this morning. The truck driver was stopped by an Army man who supposedly asked for their usual token but was denied by the truck driver who was just driving out that morning.

“Some of us drivers, after much waiting, had to come down to ascertain what was happening, only for the army man to stab the man due to his refusal to pay.

“The man started bleeding and died at the spot. The action led to serious violence and attack on them which gave rise to the blockage of the routes and protest, ” Onome narrated.

THE WHISTLER learnt that all the security agents around the area had to go into hiding to escape the wrath of the protesting youths.

The truck drivers are also insisting the corpse of the deceased colleague, who’s identity was not revealed, will not be moved until the Rivers State Government intervenes.

The Rivers State Police Command PRO, Joseph Mukan, when contacted by THE WHISTLER, said: “We have been informed about the incident, and we have swung into action already to ensure we handle the issues.

“The community chiefs have been contacted to calm the angry youths down as we will visit the scene”.