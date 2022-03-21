Soldier, Youth Allegedly Killed In Oyo Community As Residents Flee

There was pandemonium in Iluju town, one of the communities in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State following the alleged killing of a soldier and one of the youths in the town during a fight.

It was gathered that hoodlums, who killed the solider by hitting him with a charm also.set ablaze the operation vehicle of the security agents.

The solider whose identity could.not.be ascertained was attached to a joint security team codenamed Operation Burst.

Trouble, it was gathered, started on Sunday evening when somebody reportedly parked his motorcycle on the football field where a football.match was billed to take place.

The owner of the motorcycle was said to have been asked to remove his vehicle but he allegedly refused and this led to an altercation which snowballed into a fight.

Efforts to break the fight were said to be unsuccessful and some.of the youths went to invite men of Operation Burst to restore peace in the area.

Residents said the hoodlums who.engaged in the fight resisted the security men and one of the men of Operation Burst said to be a soldier reportedly shot in the air to scare them.

Some of the residents claimed the bullet hit a boy and died while others said the boy was not hit by the bullet but fainted due to the sound of the gun.

On seeing this, the hoodlums reportedly swooped on the security agents and beat one of them with a charm. He was said to have slumped and died on the spot.

After that the hoodlums set ablaze the patrol van before more security men were deployed in the community.

For fear of been killed or arrested, residents were said to have fled and ran inside the bush where they have been taking refuge since Sunday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, could not.be reached.

However, the chairman, Orire Local Government Area, Mr Micheal Olateju, said there was a crisis in the town.

He, however, said he was yet to have a detailed report of what happened.