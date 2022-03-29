Soldiers Allegedly Tortured Osun Car Dealer To Death Over Sagging Of Trousers

A 79-year-old father, Pa David Adekunle, has demanded justice over the alleged killing of his 37-year-old son, Yinka, by some soldiers in Ilesa, Osun State.

The octogenarian father while speaking with journalists on Tuesday claimed that his son, who was a car dealer was tortured to death by men of Nigerian Army from the Ibodi Barracks in Ilesa.

He said his son went to a drinking joint with two of his friends around Fadahunsi area of Ilesa on Friday and met some soldiers who were not wearing uniform and were also drinking.

The grief-stricken father said he was told that one of the soldiers, who saw him sagging his trousers ordered him to wear the trousers properly but this led to an altercation.

The soldiers, he said called for reinforcement, and as the army patrol van from Ibodi barracks arrived the scene, Yinka and his friends fled.

The soldiers arrested one of them and took the Lexus 350 which Yinka drove to the joint to their barracks at Ibodi.

The father said, “On Saturday, they used the phone of Yinka’s friend to call him that he should come to their barracks with N50,000 fine to collect his car.

“On Saturday, March 26, Yinka went to the barracks with N50,000 to retrieve his car. He never returned home that day. I went to the army barracks and I was told at the gate that my son has been moved to Ayeso Police station. But when I visited the police station they denied having my son in their custody.

“Someone told me that he saw two policemen and a solider drove out with someone to Wesley Guild Hospital.

“When I got to Wesley, I found my son in the hospital morgue. It was confirmed to me that a soldier brought the corpse to them but was rejected but two police officers joined him later before the authority received the corpse from them.

“Yinka is my last child and the only male child. He was killed when his first child clocked two months and two days. The soldier involved has been sending emissisaries to me to beg for forgiveness.

“He promised to take care of the widow and child of the deceased. My demand is simple. Nigerian Army should hand over those involved in the gruesome murder of my only son. They should face the full consequences for their actions. I am a 79-year-old Nigerian.”

But the Police Public Relations officer in Osun State Command, Yemisi Opalola, said the police did not have a hand in the alleged killing or depositing of the corpse in the morgue.

The PPRO said the Divisional Police Officer only called the morgue to inform them of Yinka’s corpse.