Soldiers Deserting Military Operations In Northeast

The Nigerian Army has declared 12 officers and 86 soldiers missing in the wake of last week’s Boko Haram attacks on Marte and Dikwa local government areas of Borno State.

Confirming the development, a senior military officer told THE WHISTLER on Thursday that the military has recorded many casualties during confrontations with insurgents in the two local government areas.

He said the situation in Marte and Dikwa local governments was pathetic, adding that “we have lost many soldiers and

about 101 officers and men deserted for the fear of unknown”.

However, he said that the military has put up a mechanism to bring them back to the service.

A signal dated March 1, 2021 from Operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters in Maiduguri showed that the soldiers had been declared as deserters.

Among the deserters are three majors, three captains, six lieutenants, three sergeants and 89 soldiers.

They fled in the aftermath of the attacks on Marte and Dikwa.

The Daily Trust sighted a signal signed by Col. A.O. Odubiyi, on behalf of the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, which partly reads, “I am directed to connect Reference A on above subject and to respectfully forward details of additional officers and soldiers who absconded from the defensive location during the BHT attack on New Marte and Dikwa.

“You are requested to declare the named officers and soldiers’ deserters WEF 19 Feb 21. You are also requested to cause HQ NAFC to freeze their accounts and apprehend/bring them under military escort to this Headquarters if seen within your AOR.”

It would be recalled that Boko Haram fighters had dislodged Nigerian troops in Marte on February 14, prompting the troops to relocate to Dikwa.

The insurgents reportedly hoisted their flags at Marte area after killing some troops of the 153rd Task Force Battalion.

Later, the terrorists waged another war against the troops in Dikwa on February 19 but were repelled.

Shortly after the attempted attack, the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, went to Dikwa and gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the troops to recapture Marte and other towns–an assignment they successfully executed.

Our source expressed concerned over the high numbers of personnel who have deserted the service due to persistent attacks on the troops by Boko Haram.

“This case should not be seen as mutiny because they went different ways when they were dislodged by the insurgents. It is possible that some of them have been killed; some may have retreated to their main bases and others maybe on the run.

“This is not a new thing. It happens when military bases are dislodged,” he said.

An army sergeant who also spoke to the Website said that most of the deserters left in protest because the terrorists had superior weapons and not because they didn’t want to continue serving their country.

“The fact is that the weapons procured by the federal government between 2013 and 2014 have all worn out while others have been stolen by the terrorists during raids on military bases.

“Also, the terrorists have procured additional weapons from other sources which they are now using to take the war to the doorsteps of our troops.

“The terrorists also believe that they are fighting a religious battle and therefore are ready to fight all the time, confronting the troops with the conviction that they would either win or die. All these factors have collectively dampened the morale of our troops and the federal government must do something to revive it,” he said.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, also said many of the deradicalised Boko Haram members have re-joined the group and picked up arms against the state,

Zulum, who is the Chairman of the North East Governors Forum (NEGF), revealed this on Wednesday in Bauchi during the meeting of the six governors.

He urged the federal government to halt the deradicalisation exercise and prosecute all terrorists in order to end the over 11-year insurgency.

“It has been confirmed that the concept of deradicalisation or Safe Corridor is not working as expected. Quite often those who have passed through the Safe Corridor initiative or have been deradicalised, usually go back and re-join the terror group, after carefully studying the various security arrangements in their host communities, during the reintegration process,” he had said.