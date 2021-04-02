Soludo Attack: Police Arrest 4 More Suspects

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested four more suspects in connection to the attack on former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Charles Soludo.

The state’s police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the four suspects who were between the ages of 20 and 30 years had confessed to taking part in the attack.

Recall that the police command had confirmed that the state’s Commissioner for Public and Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, was kidnapped during the attack while three policemen were killed by the assailants.

The attack took place at the Isuofia Civic Center in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The arrested suspects are Mbah Victor ‘M’ aged 30years, John Olisakwe ‘M’ aged 21years. Chigozie Omeh ‘M’ aged 20years and Emmanuel Nnobi ‘M’ aged 28years.

“Consequently, efforts are still ongoing to apprehend other fleeing accomplices, unravel the circumstances surrounding the incidence and bring perpetrators book,” the police said.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bala Kuryas, reiterated that the police was committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents of the state.

He urged the public not to relent in providing useful information that will assist the command in nipping in the bud on all forms of criminality in the state.