Soludo Bows To Pressure, Announces Reopening Of Shut Onitsha Market

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has announced the reopening of Onitsha Main Market on Monday, barely a week after the market was shut by the state government in response to traders’ continued observance of Monday sit-at-home.

The decision to shut down the market received widespread condemnation including from the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB). IPOB has insisted the sit-at-home was voluntary and in honour of Nnamdi Kanu urging residents to observe it on Monday.

But a press statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, said the governor has ordered that the market be reopened on Monday.

The statement read, “This is to inform the general public that the closure of Onitsha Main Market, ordered by Mr. Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, lapses this weekend.”

The statement added, “to that effect, all traders are hereby informed to resume business as usual on Monday, February 2, 2026, as there is no longer any form of sit-at-home on Mondays in Anambra State.

“Meanwhile, civil servants and teachers are reminded that the pro rata salary system remains in force: no work on Monday, no pay. Also, parents must release their children for school on Mondays to avoid sanctions”.

Advertisement

“Ndị Anambra and residents are assured of adequate security and encouraged to report any security concerns.”