Soludo Declares End To Sit-At-Home In Anambra, Sets Up Reconciliation Committee

The governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, Monday, officially announced the end of the Monday sit-at-home in the state.

Mondays have been observed as sit-at-home since last year in most Southeast states. It was declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra to press home the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is detained on charges of terrorism, jumping bail and running a proscribed group.

The end to Monday’s sit-at-home in the state was declared during a prayer held in Awka.

This was contained in a release after the meeting attended by various stakeholders.

Soludo stated that, “We have prayed to God, admonished our people and made commitment to ensuring that everyone concerned gets expeditious justice.

“Following the unanimous agreement of our leaders across board, and the endorsement of the entire body of Christ, I am pleased to inform our people that today, Monday April 4, 2022 marks the official end to the ‘Monday sit-at-home’ in Anambra State.”

He said the declaration would be followed by the inauguration of the state’s Peace and Reconciliation Committee to address various challenges in the state. He said the committee would also mediate with the federal government on behalf of many detainees in the Biafran struggle, which he tagged ‘Prisoners of Conscience’.

Quoting him, “Shortly, I will be announcing the membership of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee that will look into addressing all areas of sincere challenges, including interfacing with the federal government on behalf of all prisoners of conscience.

“I have also offered amnesty to all our brothers in the various forests around us. Give us your guns, and trust us to help you forge a meaningful living.

“The task of taking back our dear state and reclaiming the dignity of our collective existence is at the heart of our drive towards a liveable and prosperous homeland.

“This task is a MUST. I call for your support and prayers, as we have resolved to fiercely go after criminal elements who are out to threaten our peace and distort our development.

“Anambra is the Light of the Nation; we must keep it so.”