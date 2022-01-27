Soludo Endorses Innoson Motors As Official Brand

The Governor-elect of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo has endorsed Akwete Fabric, indigenously produced by the women of Akwete in Ukwa East LGA, Abia State as his official attire.

He also endorsed the Innoson Motor brand as his official car, a pledge he made during his campaign.

Soludo who was a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said this in his speech during a visit to members of the inauguration committee.

He said, “I’m set. When you see me wear Akwete Fabric it is not just a dress, it is a statement.

“You know in the entire South East, this is the only textile alive and it is hand made by the women of Akwete in Ukwa East LGA, Abia. Igbo land is one and we must promote it.

“Made in Anambra state, I have insisted in during my campaign that the official car of the governor of Anambra will be Innoson Motors.

“My clothes will be locally made. I think there is something going on which you signify and together we will get there.”

The governor-elect had promised to transform the state into an economic hub.

Soludo is planning to build industrial parks that will be gas-powered as well as provide security through partnerships with the Federal Government and the communities.

He had said during a gubernatorial debate organised by Arise TV that, “If you come to Anambra for it, we are targeting about a 1,000 youth millionaires every year. If you can do it in Anambra, we’ll give you that (venture capital).

“We will have from importation, to manufacturing to exportation programme; we will structure a deal between you and your foreign partners to come and manufacture it here in Anambra.

“There is a rising cost of manufacturing in India and China today, and they are looking for cheaper cost production areas. Our agenda is to make Anambra the number one in terms of ease of doing business.”