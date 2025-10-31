Soludo Rehabilitates 130 Primary Healthcare Centres

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has rehabilitated 130 primary healthcare centres across the state within his three years in office.

The health commissioner, Afam Obidike, made this known during an inspection tour of the newly constructed Solution Trauma Centre in Awka on Friday.

Obidike said the rehabilitation of the PHCs, along with several newly constructed hospitals, formed part of Mr Soludo’s vision to strengthen the state’s healthcare system and bring quality medical services closer to the people.

“About 130 primary healthcare centres have been fully rehabilitated with solar power, a constant water supply, and 30 kVA generating sets to ensure uninterrupted service delivery,” he said.

The commissioner also listed newly constructed general hospitals, including Okpoko General Hospital in Ogbaru, Solution Specialist Hospital in Fegge, Onitsha, and Solution General Hospital in Anaku, Ayamelum.

Other upgraded facilities included the Rehabilitation Centre, Nibo, Awka South LGA; Ekwulobia General Hospital in Aguata; Umueri General Hospital in Anambra East; and Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospital in Njikoka.

According to him, the Soludo administration has taken innovative steps to ensure increased access to quality and affordable healthcare services for residents.

“Governor Soludo’s healthcare reforms are not about politics but about the future generation of Anambra. His vision is to make the state the safest, healthiest, greenest, cleanest, most digitalised, smartest, and most liveable in Nigeria,” Obidike said.

The commissioner noted that the government’s investments in health infrastructure were already attracting private sector partnerships aimed at building a resilient and sustainable health system in the state.

Highlighting other achievements in the health sector, Obidike revealed that the state had migrated to a digital healthcare system with the introduction of telemedicine.

He further stated that the government established 40 ambulance stations in major hospitals and recruited over 1,000 health workers during this period.

The commissioner disclosed that the newly built Solution Trauma Centre in Awka and Solution Specialist Hospital in Fegge, Onitsha, were nearing completion and would soon be commissioned.

He expressed optimism that Anambra’s healthcare system would match global standards within the next five years.

“All these achievements are just a glimpse of what people will witness in the second term of Governor Soludo,” he said.

Obidike urged residents to support the governor’s re-election in the forthcoming November 8 governorship election in the state.