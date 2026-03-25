Soludo Swears In New SSG, Others

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The Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, swore in the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, and other newly appointed key state officials.

Soludo, who performed the function at the state Executive Council Chamber of the Government House, otherwise known as “Light House” in Awka, charged them to deliver optimal services to the people of Anambra.

The new SSG took the oath of office alongside the other appointees at about 12:47 pm on Wednesday.

Before then, the former Solicitor-General of the state, Mrs Ngozi Iwouno, had sworn in the new Attorney-General of the state, Tobechukwu Nweke, who, in turn, administered the oath of allegiance on the appointees.

Addressing the newly appointed appointees, Soludo, who welcomed them into the “Team Solution 2.0”, said that every one of them had been thoroughly vetted and given a thought process before being assigned portfolios.

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The governor said the appointment is the first in a series yet to come, adding that each should see it as a “call to serve”.

He said, “I welcome you all to the ‘Team Solution 2.0’. Each of you has been carefully vetted through a thorough process, and we were very intentional in selecting everyone on this team. The plane is on autopilot, and if you don’t get into the plane, you get into the cockpit.

“The team is unfolding. This is the first batch of appointments that is unfolding today; there will be other batches.

“I want to sincerely congratulate all of you and also commiserate with you. I say congratulations because it’s always an honour to serve.

“Out of the estimated over nine million Ndi Anambra, you have been called upon to serve, and I know each of you will carry the responsibility of the Ndi Anambra on your shoulders.

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“I commiserate with you because of the task ahead, but you are among the team we are calling upon to pay to serve; there will be sacrifices, and all I see is a call to serve. It is in the collective interest of the people resident in the state, and when you think of the weight you are carrying, you realise that it is beyond you.

“When people are call to serve, they see it as a means to “chop”, but here, I didn’t see any table, for me, I don’t actually see the benefit, yet you are called upon to serve.

“I want you to remember that we swore to the same oath of office and allegiance. I placed my oath of allegiance and oath of office in my bedroom, and every morning before I step out, I take a look at them.

“This is not just a ceremony; you have taken an oath, and beyond this moment, just sit down and read every sentence in the oath and reflect on what it means. Provide your compass for the rest of the service.

“Each one of you has been carefully vetted with a thorough process, and we were very intentional in picking everybody who is in this team. The plane is on autopilot, and if you don’t get into the plane, you get into the cockpit.

“Welcome to the ‘Team Solution 2.0.’ I stressed the word Team, it’s about teamwork, with one ball and 11 players, and the goal is to put the ball into the net in the opposite direction. The word is collaboration, coordination, it’s about value, the title is simply to let you in on the room,” he said.

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The governor appealed to the people of the state, especially the families and close relatives of the appointees, to ensure that they did not place many demands on them as their services were more to the state.

Other names and positions of the appointees are as follows: Head of Service, Mrs Ngozi Iwouno; Principal Secretary to the Governor, Joachim Anetoh; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Ben Nwankwo; State Chief of Protocol, Prof. Frank-Collins Okafor; Commissioner for Finance, Uzochukwu Okafor

Others are Attorney-General of the State, Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN; Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime; Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Vincent Okechi; and Deputy State Chief of Protocol, Ms Ngozi Okoye.

Others are Special Adviser, Medicals and Pharmaceuticals, Dr Godwin Nnadozie; Special Adviser, Innovation and Business Incubation & CEO, Solution Innovation District, Ms Chinwe Okoli; Special Adviser, Special Projects and Director, Project Evaluation and Monitoring, Prof. Ebuka Nwankwo; and Special Adviser, Community Security, Ken Emeakayi.