Soludo Sworn In As Anambra Governor

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The re-elected governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, was sworn in as the sixth governor of Anambra State on Thursday at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital.

Soludo, alongside his Deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Iberia, were sworn in for a second term in office following their landslide victory at the November 8, 2025, governorship election.

The ongoing ceremony had in attendance the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, and former Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku among others.

Details later