Soludo Tasked On Revolutionising Education Through Igbo Language In Anambra

Prof Charles Soludo should make the difference by revolutionizing education in Anambra State “to reflect our Igboness”, Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, founder of Maka Odimma Ndigbo, said on Friday.

Chukwumezie told THE WHISTLER in Enugu that he wished that the new governor of Anambra State would implement an education system that would adopt the Igbo langauge as the means of learning rather than English.

He also tasked the former CBN governor to include Apprenticeship Scheme as part of school curricula in the state. He said such would make Anambra State economically viable.

Quoting him, “We expect that starting from Primary 1, a 100% teaching of all subjects (including the English language) will be in Igbo.

“This will translate to genuine industrial revolution in Igboland and portray Igboland as an emerging African super power.

“If he does this, by the time he is bowing out in eight years’ time, we shall have all primary schools having 100% subjects taught in Igbo, and secondary up to JS2.

“I remember being a student in Catholic University Leuven in 1990. All subjects were taught in the Dutch/Flemish language with the original textbooks being English and the professors creating Dutch versions or having some sort of handouts in Dutch.

“I learnt that language of teaching in the past in the Dutch part of Belgium was French till they switched to their own language. Today all that have changed as there are all high quality textbooks in Dutch in all levels of education, including research institutions.”

On inculcation of Igbo Apprenticeship Scheme in the state school curriculum, Chukwumezie said, “We have been working on this for many years now, and I was happy with the ABS Anchored Apprenticeship Scheme Summit held last week in Awka.

“The government has a lot to do in formalizing this scheme that made Igboland and Igbo people the most industrious race in Nigeria and Africa. We expect Soludo to bring his empowerment skills to the frontburner immediately.”