Soludo’s Council Headquarters Invaded By Unknown Gunmen’

The headquarters of Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra State was Thursday afternoon attacked by unknown gunmen.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Governor Charles Soludo is from the area.

Although the details are still sketchy, the gunmen also attacked Eke Ekwulobia, located around the headquarters.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the state police public relations officer, however, told our correspondent in Awka that, “I don’t have the report about an attack. What I can confirm to you is that the council headquarters is currently on fire.

“We have deployed our men to maintain law and order there. Fire Service operatives are also there to put out the fire.”