Soludo’s Council Headquarters Invaded By Unknown Gunmen’

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

The headquarters of Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra State was Thursday afternoon attacked by unknown gunmen.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Governor Charles Soludo is from the area.

RELATED
Nigeria

Anambra: Hunters Rally Support For Soludo Over Insecurity

Although the details are still sketchy, the gunmen also attacked Eke Ekwulobia, located around the headquarters.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the state police public relations officer, however, told our correspondent in Awka that, “I don’t have the report about an attack. What I can confirm to you is that the council headquarters is currently on fire.

“We have deployed our men to maintain law and order there. Fire Service operatives are also there to put out the fire.”

You might also like

Anambra: Hunters Rally Support For Soludo Over Insecurity

Soludo Declares End To Sit-At-Home In Anambra, Sets Up Reconciliation Committee

Don’t Link Us With Criminals, IPOB Warns Soludo

Address Insecurity Before Forcing Workers To Resume On Mondays, Anambra Residents…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.