Soludo’s Security Arrangment Not Working, Says Moghalu

…Tasks INEC On Credibility

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Anambra State, George Moghalu, has criticised the state’s current security architecture under Governor Charles Soludo, saying it has failed to protect lives and property.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s morning programme on Thursday, Moghalu said insecurity remains one of the biggest concerns of Anambra residents.

“The security arrangement they have on ground, for me, is not functioning. Because of the critical nature of the security of our state, and the fact that it affects both the economy and living standards, we have made it a key priority in our campaign,” he said.

He vowed that, if elected, his administration would overhaul the state’s security system by introducing technology-driven solutions, including CCTV surveillance, drones, and a central control system to monitor activities across communities.

“We will properly document, train, and equip vigilante groups to bridge the gap created by the absence of state police,” he said.

He described the current security situation as “under 30% light,” drawing an analogy that while a dark room could be lit by varying degrees of light, Anambra had yet to achieve meaningful illumination in its security sector.

He also expressed concern over the continued operations of Agunechemba, a state-backed security outfit, alleging that its members had been used to harass opposition supporters.

“A few days ago, one of our members in Obosi was beaten and arrested by Agunechemba simply for distributing Labour Party forms. They have no business in this election. We have enough federal security personnel to maintain order,” he recalled.

He however, commended the police for directing local vigilante groups and Agunechemba to stay off the election, saying, “That is a welcome development. We want a peaceful election. This is not war; people should be allowed to make their choice.”

Beyond security, he identified education and agriculture as key areas needing urgent reform, lamenting the decline in Anambra’s educational performance and the government’s “neglect of the agricultural value chain.”

“Look at the last NECO result. Anambra used to be top in education when Peter Obi was governor, but now the story has changed. In agriculture, nothing significant has been done to expand the value chain or create jobs for our people,” he said.

Turning to the upcoming election, Moghalu called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free, fair, and credible exercise.

THE WHISTLER reports that INEC has scheduled the off-cycle governorship election in Anambra State for Saturday, November 8, with 16 political parties cleared to participate.

Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will also be seeking re-election for another four-year term.

Speaking, Moghalu said the election would be a major test for INEC’s credibility.

“I will give INEC the benefit of the doubt; it will be most unfair of me to sit down here and write them off.

They have the responsibility to deliver a free, fair, and credible election to Anambra people.

“It is also an opportunity for INEC to redeem their image, do what is right, and restore the confidence of the people in our electoral process.”

When asked about his expectations of security agencies, Moghalu expressed confidence in their preparedness for the poll.

“The confidence is that once the security agencies become professional and do what they are expected to do, I’m certain that we will have peace and a credible environment for the election,” he said.

He further stated that troublemakers, including members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), lacked the capacity to disrupt the election.

“I believe the IPOB, ESN, or whatever they go by, don’t have the capacity to stop our election. My appeal to the security agencies is to be professional, do what is right, provide adequate security, and create an enabling environment,” he added.