Soludo’s Verdict On Obi’s Investments Sign Of ‘Jealousy, Malice’ – Chukwumezie

Governor Charles Soludo’s statement on Thursday alleging that former Gov Peter Obi’s investments in Anambra State ‘are worth next to nothing’ is an indication that Soludo is jealous of the widespread acceptance which Peter Obi enjoys ahead of the 2023 general elections. Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The founder of Maka Odinma Ndigbo, Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, stated this Friday while speaking with THE WHISTLER in Awka. Maka Odinma Ndigbo is a body of Igbo like minds championing the development and preservation of Igbo land and culture.

Quoting Nze Chukwumezie, “The statement is very unruly, unprofessional and seems like he is either jealous of Obi’s exploits or that he has malice. It carries much undercurrent that will soon manifest itself.

“Soludo may be having a hidden agenda. It is a shocker and no one expects such from him, especially being the governor of Obi’s state, considering Obi’s acceptance across all ethnic groups, states, gender, age brackets and even political divides. Soludo has many explanations to make.”

Recall that Gov Soludo had on Thursday claimed that investments being credited to Obi, when he held sway as Anambra governor, ‘are worth next to nothing’. He spoke in an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’.

Soludo had stated that, “By the way, the investments that you’re talking about, I don’t know anything about them. I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside.”