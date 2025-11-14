Soludo’s Wife Warns Junk Food Fuels Diabetes

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, says the growing preference for junk and highly processed foods is contributing significantly to rising diabetes cases in Nigerian households.

Mrs Soludo issued the warning on Friday in a statement marking World Diabetes Day, observed globally each year on Nov. 14.

The 2025 commemoration focuses on the theme, “Diabetes Across Life Stages.”

She said diabetes had “found its way into many homes largely because we prefer junk and unhealthy foods instead of the natural, wholesome options available to us.”

Mrs Soludo, who is also the founder of the Healthy Living Initiative, added that Nigerians must rethink their dietary choices if they were to effectively confront the growing threat of the disease.

The governor’s wife urged Nigerians to adopt healthier lifestyles as a key step to reducing the growing burden of diabetes in the country.

She stressed that while routine medical check-ups were vital for early detection and management, lifestyle modification remained the first and most important line of defence.

“Lifestyle choices can kill or save. A large chunk of what we consume today is really killing us.

“We must pay closer attention to whatever goes into our bodies, food, drinks or anything else. This is where healthy living plays its biggest role,” she said.

According to her, diabetes remains a major public health concern in Nigeria, with official figures indicating that more than three million Nigerians are currently living with the condition.

She noted, however, that the real number was likely much higher because many cases remained undiagnosed.

Mrs Soludo emphasised that controlling the diabetes epidemic required collective effort, saying, “Tackling diabetes in our communities is a task that demands both hands.

“Families, governments and health stakeholders must intensify awareness and promote healthier habits.”

She reaffirmed her commitment, through the Healthy Living Initiative, to continue advocating good nutrition, regular exercise and lifestyle discipline as sustainable pathways to reducing the burden of diabetes across all age groups.