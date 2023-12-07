Some Lecturers Leaving To Farm Abroad, ASUU President Decry Brain Drain

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Prof Emmanuel Osodoke, has expressed sadness over the ‘thousands’ of Nigerian best-brained lecturers leaving the country, with some leaving to go farm in another country.

Osodoke who made the call at the TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research, Showcase and Closing Event held on Thursday at Innov8 Technology Hub, Airport Road, Abuja, warned that Nigeria is in deep crisis and must be rescued fast.

He also called on the country’s budgeting agencies to separate the budget of the TETFund from Nigeria’s annual budget to enable effective implementation.

Osodeke, who was speaking against the backdrop of suspicion that the national budget may not enjoy 100 per cent implementation, observed that strangely, for the first time, the government decided to add TETFund’s budget to the national budget, adding that it might not enable effective implementation.

He also warned against political interference in TETFund from authorities overseeing the ministry.

Osodeke also decried continuous patronage of foreign goods and services by Nigerians even when they can be sourced locally, stating that every country in the world that wants to develop must use its ideas and its people.

“In 2020 we were challenged to produce something better than IPPIS, it took us two months to produce it, UTAS, which we have presented to the National Assembly, to the House; then we said let’s test the twin and IPPIS came last; but Nigeria insisted on using IPPIS.

“Every year, the Nigerian government pays $40 to a company in the UK for paying me salary and you reject the one in your university. You want to do anything you run abroad,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong, who described the occasion as a celebration of the remarkable innovative achievements over the years, said the scheme serves as a platform for researchers and innovators to showcase their groundbreaking ideas to transform them into tangible solutions.

Lalong expressed confidence that the valuable experiences gained through the TETFAIR will empower Nigerian scholars to contribute significantly to their fields at home and internationally.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, said the fair was organised to support researchers in universities to bring their innovative ideas to fruition.

While reiterating the importance of Nigeria transiting to a knowledge-based economy, Echono stated that the world has moved from a resource rich economy to a knowledge-based one and Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind.