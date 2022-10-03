‘Some Nigerians Are Petty’- Umahi Reacts To Criticism Of Tinubu’s Fitness Video

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has defended the video of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, doing exercise on a bike saying there’s no one that’s well in the country.

Speaking on Monday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the governor lamented that many Nigerians have become petty in their assessment of political leaders.

This was after a video showing Tinubu going through fitness exercise began to trend on social media with many mocking him.

Many critics, mostly youths, equally showed him riding a bike selling ice cream.

The former Lagos State governor has been in the UK to rest, according to his Spokesmen.

But the video, which was first shared on the candidate’s social media handles, was received by critics with disapproval, with Umahi condemning the reactions saying Nigerians are petty people.

“Nobody is totally well, and nobody is totally sick; this is one point. Another point is that Nigerians are petty; some of us are petty,” Umahi said.

He argued that, “A man doing his workout, you know, is being videoed and circulated on social media without his knowledge.

“And so, a man that has life does not need to show any proof of life. Asiwaju has life, and he doesn’t need to show any proof of life, and you can see that” he stated.

He emphasized that, “I think we should concentrate on tangibles because life is like being on the bus, and you don’t know where the next bus stop is.

“Some of the people talking about the health of the leaders of the country don’t even know when their bus stop is coming. So, we should rely on tangibles. Every life and health rests in the hand of God; that is how I look at it.”

The governor justified his assertion by saying his state is firmly in the hands of the APC, adding that performance will determine the outcome of the 2023 elections.

“Every state is built on the performances of the governor. I have performed and it’s not about the party, it’s about the leadership of the state.

“There is no PDP in Ebonyi State, and if you’ve witnessed our programmes of late, you’d have noticed the number of people that came out

“So, the PDP should not even talk. They are not even second in ranking in Ebonyi state. So there’s nothing like structure,” the governor said.