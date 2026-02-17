Some People Want PDP Out Of 2027 Polls, Odefa Alleges

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Vice Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, South East, Chief Ali Odefa, Tuesday, alleged that the crisis rocking the party is being orchestrated by the federal government in its bid to perpetuate itself in power and to exclude PDP from the 2027 general elections.

Odefa stated this during the inauguration of the Abia State Caretaker Committee of the party held at the PDP Zonal Office in Enugu. He called on PDP faithful to remain steadfast “because there is light at the end of the tunnel”.

Quoting him, “There are people who are bent on destroying PDP. They want us not to participate in the 2027 general elections. For some years now, PDP has been in trouble orchestrated by some anti-PDP agents. They don’t want PDP to grow. But we won’t accept that.”

He expressed hope that justice would prevail to enable PDP to return to its former glory.

According to him, “We are hopeful that the court will bring justice to PDP. We have confidence in the judiciary. Many of them are still men and women of integrity. A week ago, the Appeal Court consolidated all the appeals. We expect a favourable judgement. Judiciary remains the last hope of the common man. Let justice prevail.”

He charged the Abia PDP committee to rise to the occasion. In his words, “The job of the Abia PDP committee may not be easy, but based on your experiences, we are hopeful. The chairman is a dogged man. He will pilot the affairs of PDP in Abia State very well. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Those who are steadfast will see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Chairman of the Abia State PDP Caretaker Committee, Mr Ikegbu Emeka, assured that the committee would deliver PDP in Abia State.

“This is a defining moment for PDP,” he said. “It calls for sacrifice. PDP has been ridden in crisis of late. The Ibadan national convention defined our moment. Despite the challenges, PDP is back. We accept this challenge fully. Our mission is to unite our party. This is the time for forgiveness. We call on all aggrieved members to join hands to reposition the party ahead of the next general elections. With the inauguration of this committee, something will happen in Abia State.”

Those inaugurated are Mr Ikegbu Emeka, Chairman; with Felix Nwagbara, as Secretary. The members are Chief Fidel Chukwuemeka, Engr Gladys Okoro, Chief Chijindu Kalu, Kelvin Enyi, Mrs Ugo Kalu, Barr Obinna Nwaogwugwu, Samuel Chukwudi Mike and Felix Nwagbara.

Among PDP stakeholders that witnessed the event is the PDP Zonal Secretary, South East, Chief James Ugwu.