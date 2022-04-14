SON Develops Standards For Commodity Trading

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria is collaborating with the Securities and Exchange Commission to develop standards for commodity trading in Nigeria.

The standards developed by SON would serve as a guide for conducting commodities trading on the floor of the Nigerian Commodities Exchange.

The Director-General of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, stated this shortly after the end of the Capital Market Committee meeting which was held in Abuja.

The SEC DG stated that the Committee reviewed the Nigerian Capital Market Masterplan, which is expected to be launched by capital market stakeholders very soon.

He added that the Commission has also successfully concluded an extensive review of the Investment and Securities Act of 2007 with a view to passing the Investments and Securities Bill 2021 into law in 2022.

He said, “The Committee reviewed the Nigerian Capital Market Masterplan, which the SEC will in the nearest future invite market stakeholders for the launch of the revised Masterplan.

“We are collaborating with the Standards Organization of Nigeria to develop and release standards and grading for the trading.

“The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) discussion, have been initiated to ensure the standardization of Nigerian gold in line with international best practice.”

He explained further that the Committee discussed the floating and marketing of private bonds by Capital Market Operators for states.

The Commission informed the market that it has been engaging stakeholders, including the Debt Management Office and Federal Ministry of Finance of the inherent risk in these securities.

He also said the challenges in the Identity Management initiative was discussed, adding that some Registrars don’t upgrade their systems to provide self-service function.