SON Impounds Fake Mayonnaise Cream In Enugu Market

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), weekend, announced the confiscation of 400 bottles of fake, substandard and injurious mayonnaise cream at Abakpa-Nike market located in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The cream is used to prepare vegetable salad, and eating of bread, and valued at N200,000 (N500 per 236 mililitre bottle), findings reveal.

Mr Paul Iorkyaa, the public relations officer of the agency in Enugu, announced this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER.

He said the raid was executed after the agency received complaints.

According to the statement, “In the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) efforts to promote consumer confidence and satisfaction through its quality assurance of products and services, the organisation’s Enugu State office reacted to consumer complaints received from a consumer on July 13.

“A public-spirited individual, on July 13, in the organisation’s Ogbete Main Market desk office, complained of fake, substandard and injurious BAMA mayonnaise purchased from Abakpa-Nike community market.

“After due market surveillance by the market desk officers, a market raid, led by the head of Department, SON Enugu Market Desk Office, Mrs Maryrose Ugwueche, was successfully carried out.

“The successful raid was carried out alongside the security services of Abakpa-Nike Market Association in collaboration with the market’s chairperson. During the raid, it was discovered that different brands of foreign Mayonnaise with no certification mark, traceability and some of which have expired were relabelled with fake labels of BAMA Mayonnaise.

“These fake, substandard and injurious mayonnaise cream bottles were evacuated from the market. The raid gave room for a brief sensitization on the need to patronize only products certified by SON under its MANCAP and SONCAP Scheme with display of MANCAP Logo of some certified products around.

“The organization is digging deep down to ascertain the manufacturer and supply chains of the substandard mayonnaise cream within the market and other markets in the state.

“SON will not relent until Nigeria markets are rid off of substandard products and all offenders will be punished according to the law.”