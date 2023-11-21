SON, MAN Call For Strict Compliance To AfCFTA Standards To Boost Revenue

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have called for strict compliance with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) standards to generate revenue.

The call was made at the 69th African Organization For Standardization (ARSO) Council by the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of SON Ifeanyi Okeke and the President of MAN Otunba Francis Meshioye in Abuja.

Okeke said the event will not only foster collaboration but will further reinforce the established relationship between the Council members who administer ARSO activities within the Continent.

He said, “The priority of the meeting is to promote adoption of standards across all trade sectors on the African continent and also create an enabling environment for African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement AfCFTA to thrive.”

Also, the President of MAN Otunba Meshioye added that the AfCFTA which unifies Africa’s markets rules must be strictly adhered to by all state parties to make good use of the landmark opportunity that the agreement has bestowed on the continent.

Meshioye said, “AfCFTA is one economic convergence that will see 1.4 billion people of the continent trading among each other with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of about $3.4 trillion; all of which will be guided by an agreement that encompasses trade protocols; dispute settlement procedures, customs cooperation, trade facilitation and the rules of origin.

“In this regard, we need to pay particular attention to conformity to standards. This will enhance market access to goods; reduce the cost of doing business, facilitate trade, and increase competitiveness. All economic actors should enthusiastically embrace the agreed standards across the continent.

“I believe that at the end of this meeting, we will have resolved the outstanding issues on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT). This achievement would help in a major way to remove a critical challenge that has hindered our prosperity as a continent and help lift millions of our people out of extreme poverty.”

The Minister of Industry Trade and Investment ( FMITI) Doris Anite who was represented by Emenbu Lenkat Director of Weight and Measures FMITI said there’s a need to conform to globally accepted standards of trade.

“Industrialisation is synonymous with trade, as their dynamics are coupled. Therefore, Africa’s industrialisation requires the implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement, which is premised on industrialisation.

“What is good for one, is good for the other and what is bad for one, is bad for the other. Thus, the promotion of both must take into account this positive dependence necessary to achieve economic development, and for which Standardisation plays a key role” Anite said.

The minister also reiterated her support to drive development in the sector.

“The African economy remains un-industrialised, as Africa exports raw materials to import value-added goods. Two figures bear eloquent witness to this state of affairs: Africa’s share of world trade is 4% while trade between African countries represents 17% of their global trade.

“Africa’s low level of industrialisation explains this depressing state of affairs and it should be our collective responsibility to address the challenges which also affect our trading capacities,” the minister said.