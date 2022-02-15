Son Of Queen Elizabeth II To Make ‘Substantial Donations’ To Lady Accusing Him Of Rape

By Wondrous Nnaemeka

Prince Andrew, son of British Queen Elizabeth has convinced his rape accuser, Virginia Giuffre, to settle out of court, documents have shown.

Giuffre had sued Andrew, Duke of York, alleging that the British royal family member raped her three times while she was 17 years old.

BBC reports that Andrew, who is being tried over the matter, has agreed to settle with Giuffre.

According to a document filed before a US court, Duke has promised to pay her off.

BBC quoted the document as stating that he would give Ms Giuffre’s charity a “substantial donation.”

