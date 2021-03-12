SON To Establish Food Testing Laboratory In Benue

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria and the Benue State government are planning to establish a testing laboratory which will support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and enhance quality of products in the state.

This was based on a resolution reached during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, according to a statement on Friday

Salima said during the visit that the agency was ready to support the State particularly easing the stress of travelling for the certification of products for local consumption and export.

But the SON boss said the agency needs a more spacious and befitting temporary office for the organisation as its activities have outgrown the current office space.

Salim further made a request for Ortom to allocate another parcel of land within Makurdi city to enable SON commence the construction of its permanent office complex, laboratory and storage facility.

According to the DG, the office located at J. S. Tarka Road since 2007 had been encroached and not easily accessible.

He also said SON needs an additional operational vehicle to help it carry out its operations across the state.

In his comment, Ortom praised the performance of the agency for its efforts in the elimination of substandard products.

The governor, however, assured the SON boss of his commitment to supporting the organisation.

Ortom further gave a directive to the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Tony Ijohor for an immediate action on the requests from SON.

He added, “Benue State is most receptive to assisting agencies of the Federal Government to support the State in enhancing its socio- economic development.”