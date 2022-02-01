Sony To Acquire ‘Halo’ Video Game Creator Bungie For $3.6 Billion

Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to buy Bungie Inc, the original creators of the ”Halo” video game in a deal valued at $3.6 billion.

Bungie, who are also the developers of the “Destiny” video game, will join the repertoire of games which can be played on Sony’s Playstation game console. This serves to strengthen Sony’s network of in-house gaming studios, reports Reuters.

This comes barely two weeks after Sony’s major rival, Microsoft, acquired “Call of Duty” creator, Activision Blizzard for a whopping $69 billion.

“This (Bungie deal) is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience,” said Jim Ryan, head of the Sony Corp unit responsible for PlayStation.

Bungie will operate as an independent unit of Sony Interactive Entertainment and will be run by its own board chaired by CEO, Pete Parsons.

Bungie was owned by Microsoft before it went private in 2007.