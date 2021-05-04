Sophia Momodu Reacts As Davido Declares Son ‘Heir Apparent’

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has reacted over a declaration made by the award winning superstar concerning his heir apparent.

Davido took to his Instagram page on Monday to disclose that his son ‘ David Ifeanyi Adedeji’ with his ex-fiancée, Chioma is his heir apparent.

The DMW Boss, shared a photo of his first son David Ifeanyi Adedeji, which he captioned “Heir Apparent.”

He posted the picture with an emoji of a crown.

But reacting via her Instagram page, Davido’s first baby mama said, “I don’t fit in. Never did. Never wanted to. I do my own thing.”

The father of three, who is currently in an estranged relationship with the mother of his son, Chioma stirred up argument among some Nigerians with his post.

One of his fans @juliet6557 “Tell your brother that this is very wrong. Every child is important in the eyes of God. This is how hatred spread in a family. Every child is entitled to their parents wealth. He’s behaving very childish.”