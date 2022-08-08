‘Sorry I Messed It All Up’ – 2Face Apologises To Wife, Denounces ‘Role Model Status’

119 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian pop star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has apologised to his family and wife, Annie, for unspecified reasons in a series of posts on Instagram.

The 46-year-old music star penned the apology via posts he shared on his Instagram page on Monday.

He wrote in one of the posts, “Forever Grateful to you, @annieidibia1 I love you till I die. Your kind is rare #GRATEFUL to you forever. Sorry, I messed it all up.”

It is, however, unclear if the singer’s apology is related to his previous wrongs to his wife or a fresh misdeed.

He said in another post, “Las Las this is no stunt. I’m sorry for all the embarrassment I’ve caused my wife, my kids, my mother, and all our families and my management team.

”I’m not looking for no sympathy , I’m not trying to make myself look good. This is no reverse psychology bullshit. I simply just don’t want to be the one that always apologises. I’ve been a shity father and a shity husband and shirt baby daddy.

”I have no excuses. I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends. I beg y’all to pls just face me and cancel me anyhow. I’ve been a star for so long that my bulletproof vest is worn-outside. I’m not quitting or suicidal or giving up.

“Just want to go back to my default settings and denounce my role model status and make up lost time with my kids and give y’all music that will make you remember and understand why they call me 2BABA #GRATEFUL.”

He continued, ”Bless you @annieidibia1 I will forever be grateful to you. Sorry for all the embarrassment and hurt I’ve put you through, you are truly a rare beautiful strong African Queen.”

2face and Annie have known each other since she was 15 years old. The lovebirds got married in Dubai in 2012 and they have two children together while 2face has five kids from other women.