Source Alleges Plot To Humiliate Buhari Out Of Office

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A strong plot is said to be brewing against President Muhammadu Buhari as a result of recent events in the country, especially the Naira redesign and cash swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER has been informed of a plan among elements within the ruling All Progressive Congress to undermine the authority of the president following what is perceived as his lack of enthusiasm for the presidential campaign of the party.

Although the group had allegedly suspected the president’s cold attitude to his party’s campaign was deliberate, the CBN Naira swap policy which issued a February 10 date as the deadline to pay in old notes to commercial banks is now seen as evidence of a sabotage plan from the presidency.

The CBN deadline has caused panic across major cities in the country due to the non-availability of the new notes in banks, and the initial refusal old notes by many traders days to deadline.

Nigerians are daily rushing to banks for the new naira notes which have ironically become scarce as most banks complain they don’t have enough cash.

The development has led to public anger against the ruling APC whose presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is in the middle of campaigns for the February 25 presidential election.

Advertisement

Thus, the policy has been perceived by the Tinubu, and governors of the APC backing him as a plot to make the party fail at the polls.

Tinubu and one of his key backers, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, have both spoken out against elements in the presidency who want APC to be defeated in the presidential election.

El-Rufai was even more direct during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, February 1, where he said “I believe there are elements in the villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way. They had their candidate but their candidate didn’t win the primary election.

“I think they are still trying to get us to lose the election and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.”

THE WHISTLER also reported on Wednesday that El-Rufai was seen in a video addressing some people in the Hausa language that they should not return their old Naira notes to banks again.

Advertisement

He promised the people that the policy would be changed if Tinubu wins the presidential election.

A top source within the government has informed THE WHISTLER that some interest groups are coalescing to humiliate President Buhari out of office, and made reference to statements made by Governor El-Rufai as a pointer to what is to come.

“What El-Rufai said and the way he said shows there’s no respect for Buhari as a sitting president,” said the source who insisted that there’s a plot to undermine Buhari and turn him into a lame-duck president for the rest of his tenure.

While the APC governors and Tinubu feel Buhari and those in government are working against them, the Buhari appointees are also nursing the fear that a Tinubu presidency would not be in their interest.

“These people are also afraid that Tinubu will not work with them if he wins because he has already formed his team, they have shared all the appointments and there won’t be room for them,” revealed the highly placed source.

The source also revealed that some governors are regrouping to challenge the plot to humiliate Buhari, and that this would unfold in a few days’ time.