SOUTH AFRICA: After Flooding Disaster, China Says Rebuild Will Not Take Long Under President Ramaphosa’s ‘Strong Leadership’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a condolence message to South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country experienced a catastrophic flooding that killed 443 people in KwaZulu-Natal as of Monday.

Ramaphosa had stated in a national address on Monday that a 24 hour rainfall which started on April 11 killed “443 people” in KwaZulu-Natal while approximately 48 people are missing or unaccounted for in that area.

“Nearly 4,000 homes have been completely destroyed and over 8,300 homes have been partially damaged.

“It is estimated that more than 40,000 people have been displaced by these floods.

“This is a humanitarian disaster that calls for a massive and urgent relief effort,” Ramaphosa stated adding that over 600 schools have been damaged.



Ramaphosa listed three things his government will do in the interim.

“First, we will focus on immediate humanitarian relief, ensuring that all affected persons are safe and that their basic needs are met.

“Second, we will focus on stabilisation and recovery, rehousing people who have lost homes and restoring provision of services.

“Third, we will focus on reconstruction and rebuilding,” he stated.

Reacting on Tuesday, Jinping said he is persuaded that Ramaphosa will rebuild the country within a short time.

“Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.

“Xi also expressed his belief that under the strong leadership of the South African government, people in the affected region will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date,” Wu Peng , the Director-General, Department of African Affairs, MFA, China, said in a statement.