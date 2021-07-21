South Africa Counts Cost Of Unrest —276 Dead, 3000 Stores Looted, 300 Banks Vandalized

The South African government has been counting the cost of the violence that swept through cities in the country flowing the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

On Wednesday, the government pleaded with its citizens to reject discrimination, violence and chaos so that the nation can move forward and be rebuilt.

It made this known via social media even as one of the government agencies updated the public about the damages recorded so far.

THE WHISTLER reported that South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, had on July 12, announced the arrest of about 489 persons suspected to have been involved in the violence and destruction of lives and property across the country.

The Department of Small Business Development, South Africa, stated that 161 malls were damaged, 3,000 stores looted, 300 banks vandalized, 1,400 ATMs damaged among other things.

Based on the development, the department stated that 40,000 businesses were affected while about 150,000 jobs were at risk.

It added that suspects had already been arraigned in court and would face the full wrath of the law.

“Some of this suspects have been granted bail and some remanded in custody as the investigations are ongoing,” it stated in a statement.

AFP quoted the department’s minister, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, as saying that 276 persons have been confirmed dead in relation to the unrest.