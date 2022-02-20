South Africa Leads As Continent Records 11 Million COVID-19 Cases

There are now more than 11 million confirmed cases of coronavirus across Africa.

According to the latest data by the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the continent has a total of 11,104,160 COVID-19 cases.

It also stated that death toll in the continent is 246,584, while 10,254,788 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

A breakdown of the data shows that South Africa is the most affected country with 3,654,824 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,158,145 cases while Tunisia has 979,612 cases.

Libya is next with 482,153 cases.

As of Saturday 254,243 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria according to data from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Countries in the continent have imposed series of prevention and containment measures to stop the spread of the disease.