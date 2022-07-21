South Africa Opens E-Visa System For Nigerian Applicants

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The South Africa Government will in August, launch an E-Visa system for Nigerians nationals who wish to visit the country.

The Home Affairs SA disclosed this in a short statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

The window was created early 2022 to simplify the process of getting visa online in about 14 countries including Nigeria.

This is to facilitate tourism and boost the country’s economic vision.

The Home Affairs office had said “The tourist module of the e-Visa has been activated in 14 countries thus far, including China, India, Kenya and Nigeria. As the President announced in the 2022 State of the Nation Address, the Department of Home Affairs will continue to streamline and modernise the visa application process to make it easier to travel to South Africa for the purposes of tourism, business and work.”

