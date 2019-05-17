South East Commission Bill Scales Through Second Reading At House Of Representatives

Following its earlier second reading by the Senate, the House of Representatives has also passed for second reading the South East Development Commission Bill.

The House which was presided by the Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun (APC, Osun), passed the bill during plenary.

After a unanimous majority yes votes by the lawmakers, Lasun announced the passage of the bill on the floor of the House.

According to Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), the bill if passed would help the allegedly marginalized South East address issues of gully erosion ravaging the region as well as cushion the destruction caused by the civil war among others.

For Nkiruika Onyejeocha (APC, Abia) and Linda Ukeje (PDP, Abia) the bill is long overdue especially when one looks at the long neglect of the South East region of Nigeria.

The Senate had since passed the bill and referred it to the House for concurrence.