South East: IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order Keeps Residents Indoors

Contrary to the alleged suspension of the sit-at-home order by the younger brother of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, reports from states in the South East indicate compliance with the order.

In Enugu, Nsukka, Aba and other major cities in the zone, residents stayed indoors on Monday morning.

THE WHISTLER observed in Enugu State that schools were shut and vehicular movement was skeletal. At the popular Timber market at Abakpa, shops were under lock.

A trader, James Ogbuka, said, “It is in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu. I think there won’t be any violence, but the message is for the federal government to find a political solution to the cries of Igbo youths, which Kanu represents.

“Because of the deliberate marginalisation of Southeast by the Buhari administration, I won’t be surprised if this region abide by a total lockdown one day.”

At 9th Mile in Udi Local Government Area, workers going to work in Enugu suspended their journey because there were no vehicles to convey them to their workplaces.

One of them, Ben Ugwu, said, “I have been here since 7:30am, and no vehicle at all. This is unlike 9th Mile that is boisterous every morning. Everywhere is simply dried today.”

At Nsukka, virtually all private schools officially did not open today. A pupil, Michel Ugonna, said, “We were told that today is a public holiday. That is why I didn’t go to school. We shall resume tomorrow.”

Although Enugu Road Primary School at Nsukka was open, there were no academic activities there as at 8am. A teacher, who pleaded not to be mentioned, said, “We are ready to teach, but our pupils are yet to come. No parents would like their children and wards to be hurt, so there may eventually not be any academic activities today.”

