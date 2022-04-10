South-East PDP Presidential Aspirants Move For Consensus

Presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party from the South-East have made a case for the zone to produce the party’s presidential ticket for 2023.

At a meeting over the weekend in Abuja, Anyim Pius Anyim, Peter Obi, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and Nwachukwu Anakwenze said they are united for a common cause for the zone.

After the meeting, Anyim, who read the decisions arrived at, said they agreed to unite their effort so as to produce a consensus presidential aspirant from among them.

“We have agreed to work together as a team and that we will work together to ensure that a South Easterner emerges as PDP flag bearer,” he said.

He intimated that, “We intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity.”

Making a case why it’s the turn of the zone, Anyim noted that the southeast has always supported the other zones and that it’s time other zones supported them.

“It is to our knowledge that more aspirants may have obtained forms under PDP and we hope they will join us later,” he said.

When asked if the group would be presenting a consensus candidate like some group led by former senate President, Mr Bukola Saraki, has been canvassing for, Anyim said it was premature but that, “When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. We will work together in the interest of the Party, in the interest of the nation and in the interest of the South East.”

He however shut down the question of support from the Southeast governors, whom he said can speak for themselves.

The governors from the southeast are from the PDP, the All Progressives Grand Alliance and the All Progressives Congress.