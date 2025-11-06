South East Senate Caucus Lauds Dangote On Refinery

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The South East Senate Caucus has lauded the Dangote Group, declaring its refinery and petrochemical plant as one huge investment that has launched Nigeria in the global map of successful and resilient entrepreneurs.

The caucus gave the appraisal after a recent visit to the multi-billion dollar refinery and petrochemical plant in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The senators also hailed the federal government’s fiscal initiatives that encourages local manufacturers to pivot Nigeria as a productive economy.

Led by their chairman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, they urged the federal government to continue to support and act as a bulwark to the country’s industrial sector.

The Vice President of the Dangote Group Mr Devakumar Edwin, who conducted the senators on the tour of the facility, was quoted to have said that the company is already expanding the refinery’s capacity.

According to him, the aim is to triple its daily production capacity of 650,000 liters of premium motor spirit (PMS) and other petroleum bye-products like, gas etc.

He said the Dangote group is committed in its efforts to expand Nigeria’s energy space to ensure sufficiency in refined petroleum products for both domestic consumption and export.

Edwin also declared that the Dangote group is proud to showcase to the world that a Nigerian company can singlehandedly spearhead an energy revolution that will place the country on the global stage as one of the foremost energy destination for other countries.

Responding , Senator Abaribe said the South East caucus appreciates. Aliko Dangote’s patriotic zeal and love for the country.

“We are amazed with what we have seen. This is an institution , this plant is a pride to not only Nigerians but the whole of Africa. It is a testament that the future of this country is very bright. So, do not relent. We appreciate your effort and your belief in the country despite global economic pressure”, Abaribe said.

He assured that the South East Senate Caucus will always support indigenous entrepreneurs industrialists on the ease of doing business in Nigeria through legislation.