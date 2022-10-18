South-East Traditional Rulers, Bishops Demand Release Of Nnamdi Kanu

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The South-East Council of Traditional Rulers and the representatives of South-East Archbishops and Bishops on Peace and Conflict Resolution, Tuesday, requested the federal government to ‘immediately release’ Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in accordance with the ruling of the Appeal Court last Thursday.

A panel of the Court of Appeal had discharged Kanu over charges of running a proscribed group, jumping of bail and treason.

He was renditioned to Nigeria from Kenya last year, and the court, in a suit filed by his lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, ruled that the manner of his arrest in Kenya and subsequent return to Nigeria amounted to extraordinary rendition.

Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

But Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, interpreted in the aftermath that the IPOB leader was only discharged but not acquitted. According to him, more legal options would be explored to try Kanu.

Following the presumed reluctance to obey the order, South-East Traditional Rulers and Bishops and Archbishops issued a statement on their position over the matter.

The statement was signed by the chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, Most Rev Dr Chibuzo Opoko and others.

It read, “In the recent past, the Joint Body has undertaken extensive and intense behind-the-scenes consultations with all stakeholders to broker a permanent, regionally coordinated restoration of the South-East to the status as the most peaceful and progressive subnational zone in Nigeria.

“The Joint Body has been consistent and persistent in its call for all stakeholders to not relent in the pursuit of peacebuilding and resolution of security challenges in the South East based on justice, equity, fairness, love, mutual understanding, and respect of all persons.

“In furtherance of this, we have also supported the call for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government to douse the current tensions across the Southeast and create an atmosphere for collaboration towards a constructive resolution of the issues.

“We note the opinion emanating from the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention regarding the ongoing legal action instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which was issued on 20th July 2022.

“Among many recommendations or requests made to the Federal Government, the opinion called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention for over one year, following his rendition from Kenya in June 2021.

“We also note media reports confirming that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja led by Justice Hanatu Sankey held that the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to try Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the grounds of his rendition to Nigeria which violates the protocol on extradition and the OAU convention and subsequently discharged Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We welcome this judgement and assert that the wisdom of the Appellate Court presents a timely and an unprecedented opportunity to overcome the challenge of trust that has obstructed the path to peace; and opens the window to winning the hearts and minds of the people.

“We therefore unequivocally support the call for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in line with the unanimous judgement of the court that his extradition and subsequent trial was illegal, and the lower court had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

“In conclusion, the march towards peace and the restoration of normalcy in our society and economy requires the collective action of all people of God. We are confident that all Nigerians will rise to the summons of History and act with courage, conviction and integrity.”