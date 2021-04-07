South-East Unrest May Jeopardize 2023 Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze Youths

43 SHARES Share Tweet

In the wake of the heightened tension in the South-East, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has warned that the region’s chances of producing Nigeria’s next president may be under threat.

OYC issued the warning against the backdrop of the series of attacks being launched against government institutions, especially the police, in the region.

Recall that a correctional center and the police headquarters in Imo State, amongst others, recently came under massive attacks by hoodlums.

At least 1,844 inmates, among whom are said to be dangerous criminals, were freed when the hoodlums blew up the correctional center on Monday morning.

In its reaction on Wednesday, OYC accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of fueling some of the recent attacks witnessed in the state.

The group, in a Wednesday statement issued by its President General, Mazi Okwu Nnbuike, condemned the attacks on security formations in Imo as despicable.

It also warned that the security threats in the South East region could jeopardize the chances of an Igbo president in the 2023 presidential election.

Nnbuike accused Governor Uzodinma of acting a script of politicians whose ultimate aim was to truncate the 2023 Igbo Presidency

The group claimed that the governor’s alleged invitation of soldiers to quell the recent unrest in Orlu was responsible for the attacks being experienced in the state.

“we have a governor who has refused to learn from history, who has refused to learn that violent approach does not work in all circumstances.

“When he invited the military to Orlu we cautioned him but he was not ready to listen to anybody, now he is reaping the benefit of that singular action.

“All his actions since he became Governor of Imo State have been anti-Igbo, it has been clear from the blast of whistle that he is serving the interest of anti-Igbo elements and the ultimate aim is to make sure that an Igbo man does not become president in 2023.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Governor Uzodinma had charged security agents in Imo to use their “rifles” to defend themselves whenever they come under attack by hoodlums.

But the Ohanaeze youths said, “Up till this moment, rather than seek a peaceful solution to this logjam, he is still talking about use of brute force. At no time in Igbo land have we witnessed this level of carnage and what this calls for is a round table discussion. The governor and not any other person should be held responsible.”