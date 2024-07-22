South Gate Exit: England Set August 2 As Deadline For Coaching Job Application

588 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

England is looking for Gareth Southgate’s replacement as manager and have advertised the role on its website. The job requirements include having “a strong track record of delivering results in the Premier League.”

Graham Potter and Eddie Howe are among the early frontrunners

Gareth resigned as England manager after losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain

The FA has formally advertised the England men’s manager vacancy on its website as the search for Gareth Southgate’s successor continues.

English football’s governing body says it has “already identified a number of candidates” after Southgate announced his resignation from the role on July 16.

The first bullet point in the job description specifies the need to “win a major tournament”. England’s men’s team have not won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

It also says the successful candidate will “have significant experience of English football, with a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions”.

Other job requirements include being “experienced in successfully identifying, managing and developing English qualified players” and being “highly resilient and comfortable in a very high-profile role with intense public scrutiny”.

The FA has set a deadline of August 2 for applications. England’s next game is against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on September 7.