South Korea President Regrets ‘Reckless’ Drone Incursion Into North Korea

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South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Monday expressed regret to Pyongyang over a drone that entered North Korean airspace earlier this year, describing the action as “irresponsible and reckless.”

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Lee said the incident had caused unnecessary military tensions, even though it was not the intention of his government.

“Although it was not our government’s intention, we express our regret to the North over the fact that unnecessary military tensions were caused by the irresponsible and reckless actions of some individuals,” Lee stated.

He added that a government probe confirmed the involvement of a National Intelligence Service (NIS) official and an active-duty soldier in the case.

Lee stressed that South Korea’s constitution prohibits private individuals from carrying out acts that could provoke the North, saying such actions must be approached with extreme caution even if deemed necessary for national strategy.

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The drone incident occurred on January 4, 2026, when North Korea claimed its forces downed a South Korean surveillance drone that had crossed into its territory near the border city of Kaesong.

Pyongyang released photos of the wreckage and said the small UAV had captured footage of military and border sites. North Korea had earlier accused Seoul of another drone incursion in September 2025.

Initially, South Korean authorities denied any government or military involvement, attributing the flights to civilians.

However, a joint military-police investigation later revealed that at least three civilians, supported by the NIS employee and active-duty soldiers, were behind multiple drone operations between September 2025 and January 2026. Some of the implicated officials have been referred to prosecutors.

In February, North Korea warned of a “terrible response” to any further drone violations, prompting Seoul to intensify its probe.

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Lee’s public expression of regret marks the first time he has directly apologized to Pyongyang over the incident. It comes as part of his broader efforts to improve inter-Korean relations, though Pyongyang has repeatedly rejected his overtures.

In March, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un labeled South Korea the “most hostile state” and vowed to reject engagement.

The president’s remarks aim to de-escalate tensions and prevent similar unauthorized actions in the future, particularly in sensitive border regions.