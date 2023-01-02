Southeast Governors ‘Real Enemies Of Ndigbo’ – Ohanaeze Youths

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Monday, said Southeast governors ‘are the real enemies of Ndigbo’.

Comrd Igboayaka O Igboayaka, national president of the council, stated this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

Igboayaka, in the release entitled ‘Revealing The Real Igbo Enemies’, said ‘75% of the victimisation and marginalization meted to Ndigbo’ is orchestrated by Igbo leaders.

He accused Igbo leaders of complacency in demanding what should duly come to the Southeast from the federal government, referring to ‘the abrupt abortion of the railway project in the region’ as an example.

Quoting him, “The cancellation of the Southeast railway project happened quietly, yet no governor, senator, Federal House Representatives members, state House of Assembly members, ministers from Southeast and other political office-holders have questioned it.

“Ndigbo have a bunch of political sons and daughters who hang in Abuja looking for contracts to enrich themselves. These political cartels in Southeast have regrettably made it possible for uninformed Igbo youths to believe that Hausa/Fulani or Nigeria are the only people marginalizing Ndigbo, but the primitive accumulation of wealth by Igbo politicians has proven that the real enemies of Ndigbo are politicians from Southeast.

“The governors from Southeast over the years have been embezzling local government allocations with impunity. They have converted public funds into their private purse.

“With the extant political and economic backwardness and insecurity ravaging the Southeast, Ndigbo must, therefore, learn and begin to compel their leaders to account for the funds and appointments given to them by federal government for Ndigbo.

“We must desist from getting antagonistic with Hausa/Fulani or federal government on that we have been deprived of.”