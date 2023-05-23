Southeast Residents Blame Igbo Politicians For Under-development, Commend Buhari

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the government of President Muhammadu Buhari winds down on May 29th, respondents across south-east states say the former military head of state surpassed expectations in the infrastructural development of the region.

According to them, Igbo political leaders should be blamed for running down the region for their selfish gains. Their views were captured in a random survey conducted by our correspondent on Tuesday.

A student of history at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Osita Okonkwo, said despite the non-marketability of All Progressive Congress in the South East, its records had surpassed those of PDP.

He said, “For all the years PDP held sway, from Obasanjo to Jonathan, Ndigbo were PDP in spirit and blood. But our leaders only succeeded in deceiving us. I can’t mention any tangible thing that PDP did for us in terms of infrastructure.

“But Buhari completed the Second Niger Bridge, and Enugu International Airport. His administration is about completing the Enugu-Onitsha road, and the Port-Harcourt expressway. We also witnessed the completion of some abandoned ecological projects at most higher institutions because of fear.

“At Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, in Enugu State, all the ecological project funds were embezzled before this administration.

“But the fear of Buhari, even before assuming office, forced the contractors back, and completed them. I however think that Buhari’s anti-corruption war, which was why we had great expectations, failed due to his age and the unwillingness of those working for him to commit to his anti-graft project.

“His other undoing is the 2023 general elections that returned us to the dark days of Obasanjo where elections were rigged and losers asked to go to court. The judiciary is said to be the last hope of the common man, but I still question that mantra in the Nigeria scenario.”

Adolphus Ogbodo said, “The under-development in Abia State is not the handiwork of Buhari. Aba is capable of turning the South East to the Dubai of Nigeria. But it has no road. Will you blame the president?”

Mrs Elizabeth Okpe said, “Don’t blame Buhari. Various states in the South East, such as Enugu and Imo, owe pensioners over twenty months’ arrears. It is not the duty of Buhari to pay such. After all, he is not owing workers at the federal level, and he remits federal allocations to states.”

Michael Eze lives in Ebonyi State. He described the state specialist hospital, King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu; Buhari Airport and flyovers built by Gov Dave Umahi as white elephants.

In his words, “You are building a teaching hospital when Ebonyi lacks quality primary healthcare centres. Many of the residents are dying of preventable diseases. The same governor went and built an airport to serve only the elite. He also prides for building bridges even where residents don’t have cars.”

Othniel Ezike, an Anambra-based politician, advised Gov Soludo to conduct local government polls to right the wrongs of his predecessors. He said, “It is only in Anambra State that we don’t conduct LG polls. It started with Ngige, and Peter Obi maintained it up until today. And nobody is complaining. Nobody accounts for LGA allocations in the state because of the institutionalised fraud.”

Our correspondent reports that PDP won only Enugu State in the 2023 guber elections. Imo and Ebonyi are controlled by APC while Anambra is All Progressives Grand Alliance. Abia will become Labour Party after May 29 swearing-in.