Southern Governors Meet In Ogun Amid Rising Insecurity

Southern governors are set to convene in Ogun State for a crucial meeting aimed at strengthening regional cooperation amid mounting security concerns across Nigeria.

Ahead of the meeting scheduled for Wednesday (today), the host governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, received some of the attendees, including traditional rulers and regional leaders.

In a message shared on his X handle, Abiodun noted that the visit provided an opportunity to deepen engagements and align expectations before deliberations open.

“We value the presence of our royal fathers and regional leaders, whose wisdom and guidance continue to enrich our processes,” he said, adding that Ogun State remains committed to creating an atmosphere that encourages honest dialogue and stronger collaboration for the peace, stability and development of the region and the country at large.

The meeting comes at a time when insecurity continues to rise across the country, amid concerns over kidnappings, bandit activities and growing criminal operations in forest belts.

Only days earlier, the Southwest Governors’ Forum met in Ibadan, Oyo State, where it resolved to establish a dedicated regional security fund to bolster collective responses to emerging threats.

The meeting, chaired by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had in attendance Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi, who represented Governor Ademola Adeleke.

In a communiqué issued afterwards, the governors announced the creation of the Southwest Security Fund (SWSF), to be domiciled under the DAWN Commission and jointly administered by the special advisers on security from each state. They also approved the establishment of a live digital intelligence-sharing system to enhance coordination, real-time threat alerts and rapid responses across state borders.

Raising alarm over the misuse of forest areas by criminals, the governors urged the Federal Government to deploy forest guards across the region, with states providing the required personnel. They further decried unregulated interstate migration, calling for stricter border monitoring, improved data collection and closer collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission to prevent porous borders from aiding criminal activity.

The Forum also expressed concern over the escalating cases of illegal mining across the Southwest, describing it as a threat to public safety and environmental security. It renewed its longstanding call for the establishment of state police, insisting the initiative can no longer be delayed.