Southwest Farmers Abandoning Fields Over Insecurity, Says Yoruba Group

A Yoruba socio-political group, Yoruba for Democratic Values (YDV), has raised alarm over rising insecurity in the South-West, warning that some farmers across the region have abandoned their farmlands due to persistent attacks by bandits and criminal herders.

The group issued the warning in a statement signed by its convener, Mr Debo Adeniran, on Sunday while reacting to recent security concerns and comments by U.S. President Donald Trump on alleged religious persecution in Nigeria.

According to YDV, insecurity in states such as Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, and parts of Kwara has escalated in recent months, with reports of kidnappings, violent incursions into forest reserves, and attacks on communities.

The organisation said criminal elements have established hideouts in several forest belts, forcing farmers to flee for safety and leaving farmlands unattended.

The group noted that the South-West—historically a major agricultural hub producing staples such as yams, cassava, plantains and rice—is beginning to feel the economic impact of insecurity as rural communities struggle to continue farming.

YDV warned that if the trend continues, the region could face severe food production deficits with national implications.

“The South West has historically been a heartland of agriculture, trade, and culture. The region’s farmlands produce staples such as yams, cassava, plantains, and rice. The invasion of herders, bandits, and criminal herding networks is already undermining this agricultural productivity: some farmers have abandoned their fields, citing insecurity.

“This is deeply worrying: a sustained security threat in the Southwest would not only disrupt food production (risking local and national food supply) but also destabilise a region that has long contributed to Nigeria’s economic wellbeing. For decades, Yoruba lands have enjoyed relative peace; to allow this to be undermined is to threaten both the social and economic foundations of the region,” YDV stated.

YDV expressed concern that despite intensified military operations in some parts of the country, coordinated security efforts have not sufficiently extended to the South-West forest reserves, where bandits are reportedly gaining ground.

The group said the regional security outfit, Amotekun, has increased patrols and surveillance but requires stronger federal support, better intelligence, and more logistical backing to counter threats effectively.

The organisation urged the Federal Government and the Nigerian Armed Forces to urgently deploy targeted operations to the South-West states to flush out bandits and safeguard farmlands and infrastructure.

It also called for improved collaboration with traditional rulers, farmers and local security networks to enhance intelligence gathering and early-warning systems.

YDV further cautioned against framing Nigeria’s security crisis as a religious conflict, responding to Trump’s recent social media claims of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

The group said such rhetoric oversimplifies the complex nature of insecurity in the country and risks deepening national divisions.

It insisted that violence affects Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines.

YDV reaffirmed its commitment to national unity, democratic values, and the rule of law, stressing that Nigeria must address its security challenges without succumbing to threats of external interference.

According to the group, any international support must respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and help build long-term stability rather than inflame existing tensions.

“Yoruba for Democratic Values reaffirms its commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law. We urge both national and regional authorities to act swiftly, decisively, and responsibly. The threat posed by bandits in the Southwest must be met not only with a robust security strategy but also with strategies that rebuild trust, protect livelihoods, and respect the dignity of all Nigerians.

“We also call on international actors to support Nigeria’s efforts in ways that bolster its sovereignty rather than undermine it. Any external intervention must respect Nigeria’s right and responsibility to handle its own security challenges,” YDV stated.