Sowore Alleges Verdict On Nnamdi Kanu ‘Pre-Written In Advance’

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, on Thursday accused the Federal Government of executing a predetermined political script” in the conviction of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He also insisted that the judgment to be delivered by Justice James Omotosho was decided long before the court sat.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, Sowore said he had warned as far back as November 5, 2025, that the outcome of Kanu’s trial had been sealed by what he described as the Bola Tinubu regime, alleging a high-level conspiracy to either sentence Kanu to death or to life imprisonment.

According to him, credible information from insiders revealed that the government had long reached a secret decision regarding the fate of Nnamdi Kanu even before judicial processes were concluded.

“The trial of Nnamdi Kanu has ceased to be about justice; it is now a test of conscience for the Nigerian state and its citizens alike.

“This outcome, predetermined far in advance, is now being dressed up in the guise of judicial procedure.

“What we witnessed today was not justice, it was the execution of a political decision already taken long before the court sat, long before arguments were heard, and long before any evidence was considered,” he wrote.

He drew a historical parallel to November 1995, when Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight Ogoni activists were sentenced to death by the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha, warning that Nigeria was standing at the same moral crossroads three decades later.

He also accused Justice Omotosho of interpreting Kanu’s refusal to open his defence as an admission of guilt, a move he said was expected as part of the script agreed upon behind closed doors.

THE WHISTLER reports that Sowore’s comments came minutes after the Federal Government publicly celebrated Kanu’s conviction, declaring that “justice has finally been served.”

Lead prosecutor, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, who represented the Federal Government, demanded the death penalty, insisting that the gravity of the offences under the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act left the court with “only one lawful option.” Awomolo also faulted Kanu for failing to show “penitence” or “remorse” throughout the trial.

As the country awaits sentencing, Sowore warned that the moment demanded national reflection.

“Nigeria must decide what kind of nation it wants to be,” he said.