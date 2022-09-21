Sowore, Others React To Court Ruling Ordering ASUU To End Strike

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reactions have been rolling in since the National Industrial Court ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend their seven months long strike.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the ruling, and said that the court should have ordered the FG to sort out the striking lecturers instead of suspending the strike.

Meanwhile on Twitter, Nigerians are also reacting to the ruling.

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Omoyele Sowore, spoke against the ruling on his verified Twitter account @YeleSowore, saying that ASUU cannot go back to work on an empty stomach.

“How could a judge order ASUU to go back to work on empty stomach #WeCantContinueLikeThis #EndAsuuStrike Now by honouring your agreement with @ASUUNGR”, he tweeted.

Another Twitter user, @OladepoLawal pleaded with the government to pay the striking lecturers before they return to the classrooms.

“On behalf of over 3 million Nigeria Students, I am pleading that FG should please pay ASUU, I can’t have my exams marked by someone who has not received 7months salary o,” he tweeted.

Similarly, @Joeterry20 tweeted saying, “The court should also order government to meet up with the demands of ASUU, because he goes for equity goes with clean hands.”

@melvic_61074 supported ASUU saying that they have the right to fight for their unpaid arrears and other agreements which the FG signed with them.

“Asuu has the right to fight for their unpaid arrears and other agreements federal government signed. You people should stop supporting evil. Federal government refused to fulfil the agreement they signed and you expect asuu to continue working as slaves or what?” he tweeted.

@EzeIkenna11.1m tweeted, “Na wahoooo! A Government that does not obey court orders now want ASUU to obey the court. This is hilarious”.