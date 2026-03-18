Sowore Slams Tinubu’s UK Trip As ‘Wasteful Excursion’

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the United Kingdom, describing it as a “wasteful excursion” that will not deliver meaningful benefits to Nigerians.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Wednesday, Sowore said the trip reflects misplaced priorities, especially in the face of worsening insecurity in parts of the country.

“This is an excursion. I don’t think it’s going to add any value to the current situation in Nigeria,” he said. “My expectation would have been for the President, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to move to where the insurgency led by Boko Haram has taken a different turn.”

He dismissed expectations that the visit would attract investments or strengthen economic ties, insisting, “If you have it right, investors will come to your country. You don’t need to travel,” Sowore said. “These visits are no more than diplomatic excursions.”

The activist also criticised what he described as an over-reliance on foreign engagements for economic growth, arguing that Nigeria contributes significantly more to the UK economy than it receives.

Advertisement

“Nigeria has got a lot more to offer to the UK than the UK has to offer Nigeria,” he stated. “If Nigeria had been properly governed, the economy would probably be competing bigger than that of the United Kingdom.”

Sowore further questioned the cost implications of such trips, noting, “The cost of these travels far more outweighs whatever would come from the so-called investments,” he said. “We lose money when you send these guys… huge delegations staying in five-star hotels.”

Drawing a comparison, he added, “Sometimes musicians who perform in the UK bring more money into Nigeria than when the president travels.”

Sowore also addressed a recent incident in court involving his ongoing cybercrime trial, expressing shock over what he described as an unprecedented directive from a judge.

“I was shocked. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” he said, referring to an order allegedly asking his lead counsel, Marshal Abubakar, to kneel during proceedings.

Advertisement

According to Sowore, the incident occurred during the cross-examination of a Department of State Services (DSS) witness, when tensions rose between the judge and his lawyer.

“At a point, the judge said if you over-cross-examine this witness, you will lose your case. I’ve never heard that before,” he said.

He explained that the situation escalated after his lawyer insisted on completing his line of questioning and objected to what he perceived as interruptions and procedural unfairness.

“He said, ‘You should come over here and kneel down in front of me,’” Sowore recounted. “Asking a lawyer to kneel for contempt is unknown to law.”

Sowore noted that his counsel refused the directive, after which the judge adjourned the case abruptly and exited the courtroom. The incident has since drawn attention from the Nigerian Bar Association, with calls for further review.

Addressing questions about his activism and political ambitions, Sowore maintained that Nigeria’s electoral system remains fundamentally flawed, making it difficult for genuine opposition to thrive.

“We participate in elections not because we believe elections by themselves can resolve Nigeria’s problems, but to expose the flaws,” he said. “You cannot have democratic development without democratic elections.”

Advertisement

He argued that the current system is characterised by manipulation and lack of transparency, describing it as a process of “selection” rather than true elections.

“You’re not organizing elections, so you can’t win what does not exist,” he said. “We must stop the culture of selection.”

Sowore also rejected suggestions that his party should form alliances to build a stronger opposition presence in government, insisting that many opposition actors are complicit in the same system they claim to challenge.

“I’m not interested in joining an opposition that is not opposed to the rot,” he said. “The real opposition is the Nigerian people.”

Reiterating his ideological stance, Sowore called for a fundamental restructuring of Nigeria’s political framework, including the replacement of the 1999 Constitution.

“The most fraudulent constitution in the world is probably the Nigerian constitution,” he said. “Nobody participated in its creation, yet it begins with ‘We the people.’”

He argued that meaningful change in governance and development can only occur through systemic reforms driven by the people.

“That it exists now doesn’t mean it cannot be changed,” he added. “The power to change it belongs to the people.”

On his political future, Sowore confirmed his continued interest in contesting for the presidency, though he emphasised that electoral reforms must come first.

“Am I interested in becoming president? Yes. How soon? Very soon,” he said. “But first, we must have real elections—not selections.”

He urged Nigerians to demand accountability and embrace what he described as a transformative path toward national development.

“We are running out of time,” Sowore warned. “Only fundamental change can bring about peace, prosperity and progress in this country.”