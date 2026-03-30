Spain, Catholic Church Reach Deal To Compensate Sexual Abuse Victims

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The Spanish government, the Catholic Church, and Spain’s Ombudsman on Monday signed a detailed protocol to implement compensation for victims of sexual abuse by clergy in cases that can no longer be pursued in court.

The protocol finalizes a broader framework agreement first reached on January 8, 2026, and comes ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Spain from June 6–12, the first papal visit to the country since 2011.

Justice Minister Félix Bolaños said the initiative is aimed at supporting victims unable to pursue legal action because the statute of limitations has expired or the alleged perpetrators have died.

He emphasized that compensation will be determined on a case-by-case basis, without minimum or maximum amounts.

Under the protocol, a mixed commission involving the government, the Church (including the Spanish Episcopal Conference and CONFER), and the Ombudsman will oversee the process.

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The Church is responsible for funding all compensation awarded. In situations of disagreement, the Ombudsman’s recommendations may play a decisive role.

Luis Argüello, president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), said the protocol goes “beyond money” and reflects the Church’s recognition of its responsibility, even in cases legally time-barred or involving deceased accused.

Bolaños had previously described the broader January agreement as “a day of justice” for victims who “were not only left without support, but were doubted and forgotten.” Argüello also described it then as “a gesture” by the Church. These remarks provide context to today’s protocol signing.

The agreement comes after years of scrutiny over clerical abuse in Spain.

A 2023 report by the Ombudsman found that more than 200,000 minors had suffered sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy since 1940, a figure that could rise to 400,000 if abuse by laypersons in religious settings is included.

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The Church’s own records list 1,057 registered cases, with 358 considered “proven” or “credible.”

Spain, a traditionally Catholic but increasingly secular country, has only recently confronted the scale of clerical abuse, largely due to media coverage.

Globally, Church efforts to compensate victims have varied widely, with programs and payouts inconsistent across nations.